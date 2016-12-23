Arizona Charitable Tax Credit: Invest in a Foster Child’s Future

The Arizona Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization (QFCO) Tax Credit assists foster children in the state and reduces your state income tax. All Arizona state tax payers are eligible for a tax credit when they donate to a Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO), such as the Scott Foundation. That means, when you make a donation to us, you will get a dollar-for-dollar credit on your state income tax.

Per the program, married couples can give up to $1,000 and single filers can give up to $500 to Scott Foundation and get it all back. If you donate before the end of the fiscal year, the amount will come right off your owed taxes for 2016.

Do You Know Where Your Tax Dollars Go?

Currently, your tax dollars are split up between different programs that support the most pressing issues foster kids in Arizona face.

Based on state and federal reporting of public systems and services, the cost of funding these programs is $453,598 per year, per child. There are currently around 18,000 children in Arizona foster care. Our tax dollars pay nearly half a million dollars on each child to keep them in these programs. But this is a problem. Instead of helping kids get better or move on with a rewarding life, there’s incentive to keep the children in these programs year after year without driving progress because it keeps tax money coming in.

It’s time to make a change.

To really help foster children, we should be focusing on getting kids out of the system. We need to teach them how to live responsible, mindful and fulfilling lives. Tax payer investments should go toward breaking the cycle to successfully graduate community-minded, whole people who become our next leaders.

So instead of paying the state, please redirect your tax dollars to invest in developing a future for our foster children. After all, should funding be decreased for any of the state services and programs listed above, the government relies on nonprofits to pick up the slack anyway. By donating to the Scott Foundation, you can truly make a difference for kids who need it, right now, at zero cost to you. We promise more than 95 cents of every dollar given to Scott Foundation goes directly to program-related expenses.

What to Know for 2016 Taxes

If you have made a donation or are planning to before the end of the year, there are a few things you should know about collecting your credit. Fortunately, you don’t have to itemize your taxes to receive your tax break. But, do keep in mind, individual tax payers, not businesses, are the only ones eligible for this program.

To claim your credit on your 2016 taxes, simply report the amount donated and the name of the QCO to the Department of Revenue through Form 321.

This act of kindness won’t cost you a thing; it’s simply a designation of where your funds go. Please consider donating yours to Scott Foundation to help our state’s foster children. Together we can break the cycle of poverty, while saving the state money in the process.

Operation Toy Box:

A Happy Ending to a Different Kind of Toy Story

A big thank you goes out to Arizona Department of Child Safety, Maag Toy Foundation, United Healthcare, Dircks Moving & Logistics, Target, Pillow Pets and 3rd Story Architecture for helping Operation Toy Box leave a big impact. The key to this year’s special holiday event was the personal notes written for each of the 100 boxes of toys delivered to DCS offices and group homes around the state. These notes offered stories of courage, words of encouragement and hope to children entering the foster care system from others who had already been through it. Below are some of the kind words that were shared.