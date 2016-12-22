Pinnacle Concert Series 2016-2017

January Evenings to Remember
Presented by Pinnacle Presbyterian Church
Please note that reserved seating is now available for these two very special performances.
Pinnacle Concert Series
Piano Man
The music of Billy Joel and Elton John comes to life in this multimedia tribute starring the voice and piano of British entertainer Terry Davies, backed by an extraordinary nine-piece band. You’ll be singing, dancing, laughing and crying as you experience the sights, sounds and amazing musical journeys of Billy and Elton’s careers. Their incredible catalogue of classic hits includes <Piano Man, New York State of Mind, Rocket Man and Candle in the Wind as well as many more. This promises to be an evening to remember!
Venue: Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 North Pima Road, Scottsdale 85255
Tickets: Reserved seating is available for this concert.
Premium Seating $45; General Admission $30; Student – Free
Tickets are available online at www.PinnacleConcerts.org, 480-303-2474 or at the door
Information: Visit www.PinnacleConcerts.com or call 480-303-2474
Friday, January 27, 2017 – 7:30 pm
Pinnacle Concert Series
The 3 International Tenors
The 3 International Tenors is a tribute to some of the finest music in the world and features show-stopping performances that pay homage to the likes of Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Enrico Caruso and others. Included in the concert are stirring renditions of many of the most memorable songs ever written, such as Time to Say Goodbye, Ave Maria, and Nessun Dorma. These three musicians come from extremely diverse backgrounds to sing music from opera, musical theatre and pop opera in a most entertaining way
