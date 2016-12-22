Pinnacle Concert Series 2016-2017

January Evenings to Remember

Presented by Pinnacle Presbyterian Church

Please note that reserved seating is now available for these two very special performances.

Pinnacle Concert Series

Piano Man

The music of Billy Joel and Elton John comes to life in this multimedia tribute starring the voice and piano of British entertainer Terry Davies, backed by an extraordinary nine-piece band. You’ll be singing, dancing, laughing and crying as you experience the sights, sounds and amazing musical journeys of Billy and Elton’s careers. Their incredible catalogue of classic hits includes <Piano Man, New York State of Mind, Rocket Man and Candle in the Wind as well as many more. This promises to be an evening to remember!

Venue: Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 North Pima Road, Scottsdale 85255

Tickets: Reserved seating is available for this concert.

Premium Seating $45; General Admission $30; Student – Free

Tickets are available online at www.PinnacleConcerts.org, 480-303-2474 or at the door

Information: Visit www.PinnacleConcerts.com or call 480-303-2474