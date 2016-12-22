64 Annual Parade and Trail’s End Festival Feb. 11

SCOTTSDALE – The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade Committee is now accepting applications for bands, marching groups, cities/towns, mounted western groups, commercial floats, horse riders/horse groups, western type vehicles and vendors to participate in the Scottsdale Parade on February 11, 2017. The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade features after-parade entertainment at the Trails End Festival from noon until 5 p.m. which includes a Western village, Hispanic village, Native American village, and children’s western activity area all near the Parade route in downtown Old Town Scottsdale.

If you are a leader of a band, organization, mounted horse group, or marchers and would like to participate in the Parada del Sol Parade or Trail’s End Festival which attracts thousands of people, just go to www.scottsdaleparade.com and download the applications for entry. Marching bands are free, nonprofits are just $50 and commercial floats are $500.

The Parada del Sol Parade has been held for 63 years in Scottsdale, Arizona, “The West’s Most Western Town.” Primarily a horse-entry parade, the event has many new floats and bands and is managed today by a nonprofit group of former Parada leaders. The Parade has evolved into a 100-entry extravaganza traveling through the heart of downtown Scottsdale and culminating with the Trail’s End Festival of multi-cultural events in the Old Town area. To reach Parade and Festival leaders call (602) 320-1483 or see www.scottsdaleparade.com. Twitter: @ScottsdaleParade and Facebook.