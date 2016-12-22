Were you aware that dolphins are so intelligent that after three days in captivity the sea dwelling mammals can train people to stand poolside and feed fish from a bucket?

Nachos were reportedly invented in 1943 by Chef Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya in Piedras Negras, Mexico. The chips/cheese dish sprinkled with sliced jalapenos was a mostly extemporaneous effort that became an immediate success with patrons. The popularity of nachos has grown so that they are now cuisine favorites worldwide.

Padre Island, just off the coast of Texas, is the longest barrier island on earth. One hundred and thirteen miles long, most of the region has been declared to be a National Seashore (since 1962). Portions of the sandy dunes and tidal flats are nesting grounds for the endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle.

In the not-too-distant future, one can order new body parts to be “printed” out by a plastic and steel device that is connected to a special computer. The body part will be alive with millions of human cells in a viscous gel. Dubbed ITOP (Integrated Tissue and Organ Printing System), the machines and processes are the creations of Peruvian born Anthony Atala. The acclaimed urologist hopes to soon make certain organ shortages a problem of the past. Mein Gott im Himmel!

For $150 a person can name a wild horse (Takhi) in the Mongolia/China regions. The selected name is recorded in the International Studbook. Wolves hunt in packs to devour the roving equines, but the Takhi are not easy prey. They travel in single file and quickly turn to face and repulse attackers. The horses have even been observed to form packs of their own and stalk packs of wolves to dispatch some of the marauding Canis lupis.

Woodall Mountain is the site in Mississippi that has the highest elevation. Towering at 807 feet, the “Southern Alp” is located in the northeastern section of our Magnolia State.

The American state capital with the largest population is Phoenix (Arizona). The state capital with the smallest population is Montpelier (Vermont).

According to recent data, Ball Park is the number one selling weenie in the U.S.A. Oscar Meyer ranks number two. Being somewhat a health fanatic, I have a strong fondness for both.

There exists something called a Densuke Watermelon which I shall never taste. Only 100 of the melons are marketed each year and this last season the average going price was $121 each. They have red meat with lots of black seeds with a mean weight of less than nine pounds. The melons are described as “tasting good.” I should hope so. In 2008, a Densuke sold for $6,100. Have a great week.

James White is a retired mathematics teacher who enjoys sharing fascinating trivia. He can be reached at jkwhite46@gmail.com.