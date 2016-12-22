It’s big, it’s white, it’s ugly and it’s permitted

CAVE CREEK – We’ve heard plenty of comments from locals about the “eyesore” recently erected in the center of town and questions about what it is and if the town actually granted a permit for the structure.

The owner of the former Cave Creek Elementary School site on the northeast corner of Cave Creek and School House roads is currently working on plans to repurpose the old school buildings into a commercial project and has, in the interim, requested and received a permit for the temporary structure, which is allowed under the current town code.

The permit is good for six months and the temporary building will be the new and temporary home of Rare Earth Gallery, which will be moving from its existing location at the southwest corner.

It is our understanding, once the old elementary school buildings are refurbished and remodeled, Rare Earth Gallery will move in and the big white temporary structure will be removed.

The old dilapidated elementary school, the use of which has long been abandoned, has also been considered an eyesore in the center of town.

So it appears both eyesores, the old elementary school and the new temporary structure, will soon be things of the past.