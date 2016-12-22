America’s Marginalized Protector – “The Angry Man”

The demographic that may well have decided the presidential election of 2016, most probably came down to “The Angry Man”. For 8 years his belief systems, religion, and patriotism had been undercut and marginalized by Progressives, Leftists, Socialists, Liberals, Muslim Brotherhood Front Groups, the Communists Party USA, Feminists Groups, and the left of center liberal media establishment.

Radical interests groups like Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street, ANSWER, Anarchists, and other Leftist Groups funded by George Soros Open Society Foundation, have been trying to reshape modern American politics, with the goal of destroying the conservatives principles upon which the Reagan Revolution was founded, but their radical policies were soundly rejected by the American voters in the 2016 election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Obama called “The Angry Man” a clinger to his Bible and the Second Amendment.

Hillary called him Deplorable

Bill Clinton called him a Redneck

The BLM called him a Racist

Feminist called him a Sexist

Radical Islamic Terrorists called him an Infidel

Communists and Progressives called him a religious Judeo/Christian American.

“The Angry Man” is impossible to stereotype. He comes from different economic backgrounds——-from dirt-poor to filthy rich. He represents all geographic areas in America——from sophisticated urbanites, to rural rednecks—-from Deep South, to Yankee North—–from West Coast, to Eastern Seaboard.

Employers call the “Angry Man” a “Hard Worker’ who believes in the “Free Enterprise System.”

Local and Federal Law Enforcement Officers calls him Serious, Responsible, and Law Abiding!

His family calls him Brother, Dad, Grandfather, Protector!

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces call him “Strong”, and their “Greatest Supporter”!

Members of the clergy call him respectfully of any religion that abides by the “Golden Rule”!

We call him “America’s Marginalized Protector”—-the Protector and Defender of the U.S. Constitution!

President Elect Donald J. Trump calls him a member of the “Silent Majority,” the “Forgotten Man”– America’s “Patriotic Citizen!”

“The Angry Man” has always been willing to give his fellow Americans a fair chance, provided they are willing to pull their own weight, and play by the “same rules” he plays by.

During the Hanukah and Christmas celebrations, you should thank “Those Angry Men” you know for their “Steadfastness, Reliability”!

Joseph R. John, USNA ‘62

Capt USN(Ret)/Former FBI

Chairman, Combat Veterans For Congress PAC

