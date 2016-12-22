2017 elk, pronghorn hunt draw information available online

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted the 2017 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information online at www.azgfd.gov/draw.

The department now is accepting paper applications for hunt permit-tags. Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052, or dropped off at any department office statewide.

The printed 2017 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information booklets are expected to be available the first week of January at department offices and license dealers statewide. All applications – paper or online – must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Postmarks do not count.

The online application service for the random draw is expected to be available in early to mid-January. In a major change from last year, online applicants will need to keep their credit card payment information current. If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn. The department no longer will attempt to reach applicants by telephone to obtain payment on drawn applications where credit cards have failed.

In the meantime, the department is encouraging all applicants to sign up for a free AZGFD Customer Portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, as well as their license and draw results information and bonus points, in their personal “My AZ Outdoors” section. A portal account also provides convenient access to the online license purchase and draw application systems.

It’s easy to create an account. Just click on the “Sign in to Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page and then select the “Create an Account” option, filling in the requested information. A portal account is mobile-friendly, so customers can view their information on their smartphones.

As a reminder, a valid hunting license (or combination hunting and fishing license) is required to hunt wildlife in Arizona. No one under 14 may hunt big game without having completed a Hunter Education course. While it is not necessary for anyone 10 to 13 to complete a Hunter Education course before applying for a hunt permit-tag, these courses fill quickly. Consider registering now by visiting www.azgfd.gov/huntered or calling 623-236-7239.

Finally, did you know the department’s online services are available 24/7? >From creating that AZGFD Customer Portal account and purchasing a valid hunting license, to getting the latest wildlife news and applying online for the draw, visit www.azgfd.gov anytime for all of your outdoor needs. Save time, buy online!

For more information, call (602) 942-3000.